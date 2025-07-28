Examining the Future: Highwoods Props's Earnings Outlook

Highwoods Props HIW is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Highwoods Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Investors in Highwoods Props are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.56% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Highwoods Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.85 0.88 0.90 EPS Actual 0.83 0.85 0.90 0.98 Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Tracking Highwoods Props's Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Props were trading at $30.25 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Highwoods Props

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Highwoods Props.

With 2 analyst ratings, Highwoods Props has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $30.5, indicating a potential 0.83% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of COPT Defense Props, Douglas Emmett and SL Green Realty, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for COPT Defense Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 0.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Douglas Emmett, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 42.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $64.5, suggesting a potential 113.22% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for COPT Defense Props, Douglas Emmett and SL Green Realty, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Highwoods Props Neutral -5.16% $135.35M 4.13% COPT Defense Props Outperform -2.80% $66.75M 2.32% Douglas Emmett Outperform 2.68% $161.93M 1.92% SL Green Realty Neutral 0.86% $118.74M -0.31%

Key Takeaway:

Highwoods Props ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Highwoods Props is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Highwoods Props: A Closer Look

Highwoods Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of properties in urban areas throughout the Southern United States. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office buildings in terms. Highwoods Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from the tenants of its buildings. The majority of this revenue comes from its holdings in the urban markets of Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, and Tampa. These cities also account for the majority of the square footage under the company's ownership. Highwoods Properties customers include the U.S. Government, financial services firms, industrial supply retailers, and healthcare companies.

Highwoods Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Highwoods Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.16%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Highwoods Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 48.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Highwoods Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Highwoods Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Highwoods Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

