What's Next: Avis Budget Gr's Earnings Preview

Avis Budget Gr CAR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Avis Budget Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91.

The announcement from Avis Budget Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $2.18, leading to a 0.59% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Avis Budget Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -5.45 -0.79 8.18 2.66 EPS Actual -3.27 14.51 6.65 0.41 Price Change % 1.0% -7.000000000000001% 11.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Avis Budget Gr's Stock

Shares of Avis Budget Gr were trading at $206.79 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

