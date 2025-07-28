July 28, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

What's Next: Avis Budget Gr's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Avis Budget Gr CAR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Avis Budget Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91.

The announcement from Avis Budget Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $2.18, leading to a 0.59% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Avis Budget Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -5.45 -0.79 8.18 2.66
EPS Actual -3.27 14.51 6.65 0.41
Price Change % 1.0% -7.000000000000001% 11.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Avis Budget Gr's Stock

Shares of Avis Budget Gr were trading at $206.79 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Avis Budget Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CAR Logo
CARAvis Budget Group Inc
$206.68-0.05%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.86
Growth
5.78
Quality
N/A
Value
34.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved