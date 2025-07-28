Uncovering Potential: Booking Holdings's Earnings Preview

Booking Holdings BKNG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Booking Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $50.33.

The market awaits Booking Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $7.51, leading to a 3.87% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Booking Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 17.30 35.89 77.47 35.36 EPS Actual 24.81 41.55 83.89 41.90 Price Change % 4.0% -1.0% 5.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of Booking Holdings's Stock

Shares of Booking Holdings were trading at $5632.27 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

