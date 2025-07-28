Earnings Outlook For Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Royal Caribbean Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.09.

The market awaits Royal Caribbean Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 0.77% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Royal Caribbean Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.54 1.50 5.03 2.75 EPS Actual 2.71 1.63 5.20 3.21 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Gr were trading at $352.8 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 124.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Royal Caribbean Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Royal Caribbean Gr.

With 19 analyst ratings, Royal Caribbean Gr has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $315.79, indicating a potential 10.49% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Airbnb, Expedia Group and Hyatt Hotels, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Airbnb, with an average 1-year price target of $129.17, suggesting a potential 63.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Expedia Group, with an average 1-year price target of $179.08, suggesting a potential 49.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hyatt Hotels, with an average 1-year price target of $145.44, suggesting a potential 58.78% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Airbnb, Expedia Group and Hyatt Hotels are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Royal Caribbean Gr Buy 7.27% $1.92B 9.41% Airbnb Underperform 6.07% $1.77B 1.88% Expedia Group Neutral 3.43% $2.63B -15.21% Hyatt Hotels Neutral 0.23% $332M 0.57%

Key Takeaway:

Royal Caribbean Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also in the middle.

Get to Know Royal Caribbean Gr Better

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Key Indicators: Royal Caribbean Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, Royal Caribbean Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

