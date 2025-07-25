Harmonic Earnings Preview

Harmonic HLIT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Harmonic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Harmonic bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harmonic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.37 0.22 0.04 EPS Actual 0.11 0.45 0.26 0.08 Price Change % 1.0% -15.0% -25.0% 21.0%

Market Performance of Harmonic's Stock

Shares of Harmonic were trading at $8.89 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Harmonic

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Harmonic.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Harmonic, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $12.0, suggesting a potential 34.98% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Digi Intl, Adtran Holdings and Ribbon Communications, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Digi Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 237.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Adtran Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 34.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ribbon Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential 34.42% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Digi Intl, Adtran Holdings and Ribbon Communications, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harmonic Buy 9.07% $78.57M 1.30% Digi Intl Neutral -2.97% $64.93M 1.76% Adtran Holdings Buy 9.54% $95.18M -5.74% Ribbon Communications Buy 0.90% $82.37M -6.67%

Key Takeaway:

Harmonic is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity.

Discovering Harmonic: A Closer Look

Harmonic Inc engaged in broadband access solutions that enable broadband operators to more efficiently and effectively deploy high-speed internet for data, voice, and video services for their customers and versatile and high-performance video delivery software, products, system solutions and services that enable its customers to efficiently create, prepare, store, playout and deliver a full range of high-quality broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It has two segments, Broadband which provides broadband access solutions and related services, and Others; and Video business provides video processing and production and playout solutions and services, and Others.

A Deep Dive into Harmonic's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Harmonic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.07% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Harmonic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmonic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmonic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harmonic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

