Earnings Outlook For Kforce

Kforce KFRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kforce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Kforce bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 14.43% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Kforce's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.6 0.69 0.73 EPS Actual 0.45 0.6 0.75 0.75 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 1.0% 2.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Kforce's Stock

Shares of Kforce were trading at $46.36 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Kforce

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kforce.

Analysts have given Kforce a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $42.5, indicating a potential 8.33% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fiverr Intl, Heidrick & Struggles Intl and Barrett Business Services, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fiverr Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $37.8, suggesting a potential 18.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Heidrick & Struggles Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, suggesting a potential 5.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Barrett Business Services, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 2.93% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Fiverr Intl, Heidrick & Struggles Intl and Barrett Business Services, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kforce Neutral -6.21% $88.26M 5.57% Fiverr Intl Buy 14.61% $86.79M 0.22% Heidrick & Struggles Intl Neutral 6.82% $67.91M 2.90% Barrett Business Services Outperform 10.08% $42.62M -0.47%

Key Takeaway:

Kforce ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Kforce is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Kforce's Background

Kforce Inc is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and other professional staffing services. The company operates two business segments: 1) In technology segment it provides talent solutions with candidates skilled in areas including systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. 2) In FA segment company offers consultants in traditional finance and accounting roles such as finance, planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; general accounting; transactional accounting business and cost analysis; and taxation and treasury. The majority of revenue is earned through the technology segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Kforce's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Kforce's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kforce's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kforce's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Kforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

