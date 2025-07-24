Earnings Outlook For Wabash National

Wabash National WNC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Wabash National will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33.

The announcement from Wabash National is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.30 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Wabash National's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.28 0.03 0.23 0.55 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.02 0.19 0.64 Price Change % 9.0% -4.0% 6.0% 0.0%

Tracking Wabash National's Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National were trading at $10.86 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Wabash National

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Wabash National.

With 1 analyst ratings, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $9.5, indicating a potential 12.52% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Manitowoc Co, Miller Industries and Douglas Dynamics, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Manitowoc Co, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 1.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Miller Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, suggesting a potential 489.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Douglas Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 213.08% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Manitowoc Co, Miller Industries and Douglas Dynamics, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Wabash National Neutral -26.08% $19.00M 77.93% Manitowoc Co Neutral -4.89% $89.80M -0.98% Miller Industries Buy -35.50% $33.94M 2.00% Douglas Dynamics Buy 20.29% $28.14M 0.05%

Key Takeaway:

Wabash National ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp operates as the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries. The Company manages its business in two operating and reportable segments: Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. It designs and manufactures products including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food-grade processing equipment.

Wabash National: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Wabash National's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -26.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Wabash National's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 60.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wabash National's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 77.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 16.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Wabash National adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Wabash National visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.