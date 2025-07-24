What to Expect from First Citizens BancShares's Earnings

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate First Citizens BancShares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $38.83.

The announcement from First Citizens BancShares is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.12, leading to a 0.64% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at First Citizens BancShares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 37.91 39.11 47.40 44.78 EPS Actual 37.79 45.10 45.87 50.87 Price Change % -1.0% 0.0% 0.0% 3.0%

First Citizens BancShares Share Price Analysis

Shares of First Citizens BancShares were trading at $2158.23 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for First Citizens BancShares visit their earnings calendar

