A Look at HCA Healthcare's Upcoming Earnings Report

HCA Healthcare HCA will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate HCA Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.27.

The market awaits HCA Healthcare's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.69, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 5.76 6.14 4.97 4.88
EPS Actual 6.45 6.22 4.90 5.50
Price Change % -4.0% -4.0% -9.0% 1.0%

Tracking HCA Healthcare's Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare were trading at $353.27 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for HCA Healthcare visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
