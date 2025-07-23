Insights Ahead: FinWise's Quarterly Earnings

FinWise FINW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FinWise will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Investors in FinWise are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 3.77% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FinWise's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.2 0.21 0.18 EPS Actual 0.23 0.2 0.25 0.24 Price Change % -4.0% 11.0% 0.0% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of FinWise were trading at $15.88 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for FinWise visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.