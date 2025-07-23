Examining the Future: First Business Finl Servs's Earnings Outlook

First Business Finl Servs FBIZ will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate First Business Finl Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34.

First Business Finl Servs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Business Finl Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.26 1.19 1.09 EPS Actual 1.32 1.43 1.24 1.23 Price Change % -4.0% 4.0% -4.0% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of First Business Finl Servs were trading at $53.68 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.