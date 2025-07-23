Exploring Hilltop Hldgs's Earnings Expectations

Hilltop Hldgs HTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hilltop Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Investors in Hilltop Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.38 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.09% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hilltop Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.28 0.37 0.26 EPS Actual 0.65 0.55 0.46 0.31 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Hilltop Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Hilltop Hldgs were trading at $31.28 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hilltop Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.