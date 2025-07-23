Examining the Future: Flex's Earnings Outlook

Flex FLEX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Flex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Flex bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.5% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Flex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.63 0.56 0.41 EPS Actual 0.73 0.77 0.64 0.51 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Flex Share Price Analysis

Shares of Flex were trading at $52.45 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Flex

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Flex.

With 6 analyst ratings, Flex has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $53.67, indicating a potential 2.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Celestica, Jabil and Fabrinet, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Celestica, with an average 1-year price target of $135.22, suggesting a potential 157.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jabil, with an average 1-year price target of $218.33, suggesting a potential 316.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fabrinet, with an average 1-year price target of $267.83, suggesting a potential 410.64% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Celestica, Jabil and Fabrinet, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Flex Outperform 3.71% $563M 4.44% Celestica Outperform 19.91% $273.90M 4.99% Jabil Buy 15.71% $681M 16.80% Fabrinet Buy 19.17% $102.18M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

Flex is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with the lowest percentage. In terms of Gross Profit, Flex is at the top with the highest amount. However, for Return on Equity, Flex is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Flex

Flex Ltd is a contract manufacturing company providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to electronics and technology companies. The company's operating segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). Flex Agility Solutions segment includes markets such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud; Lifestyle; and Consumer Devices. Flex Reliability Solutions segment includes markets such as Automotive, Health Solutions, and Industrial.

Financial Milestones: Flex's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Flex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.71% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Flex's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flex's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Flex's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Flex visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.