A Preview Of First Internet's Earnings

First Internet INBK will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate First Internet to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

First Internet bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.63, leading to a 20.81% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at First Internet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.91 0.83 0.71 EPS Actual 0.11 0.41 0.80 0.72 Price Change % -21.0% -6.0% -4.0% -0.0%

Performance of First Internet Shares

Shares of First Internet were trading at $27.14 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

