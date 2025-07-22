July 22, 2025 4:03 PM 1 min read

A Preview Of QCR Hldgs's Earnings

QCR Hldgs QCRH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect QCR Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

The announcement from QCR Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 2.5% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at QCR Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.52 1.76 1.52 1.40
EPS Actual 1.53 1.93 1.78 1.73
Price Change % -2.0% -2.0% 0.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of QCR Hldgs were trading at $75.27 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

