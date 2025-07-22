A Look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Upcoming Earnings Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.99 1.38 1.03 EPS Actual 0.86 1.04 1.39 1.13 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% 11.0% 9.0%

Performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Shares

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were trading at $85.73 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.