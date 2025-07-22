What's Next: Plexus's Earnings Preview

Plexus PLXS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Plexus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

The market awaits Plexus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 1.43% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Plexus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.59 1.55 1.30 EPS Actual 1.66 1.73 1.85 1.45 Price Change % -1.0% -10.0% 7.000000000000001% 12.0%

Plexus Share Price Analysis

Shares of Plexus were trading at $135.56 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Plexus

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Plexus.

Analysts have given Plexus a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $160.5, indicating a potential 18.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IPG Photonics, TTM Technologies and Sanmina, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IPG Photonics, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 48.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TTM Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $41.12, suggesting a potential 69.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sanmina, with an average 1-year price target of $110.0, suggesting a potential 18.86% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for IPG Photonics, TTM Technologies and Sanmina are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Plexus Buy 1.37% $97.75M 2.93% IPG Photonics Buy -9.61% $89.81M 0.18% TTM Technologies Buy 13.78% $130.97M 2.04% Sanmina Neutral 8.15% $176.24M 2.87%

Key Takeaway:

Plexus ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it falls behind in Consensus rating and Return on Equity. Overall, Plexus is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in the analysis.

Delving into Plexus's Background

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC,ge and EMEA.

Plexus: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Plexus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.37% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Plexus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plexus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Plexus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Plexus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.