Examining the Future: Rollins's Earnings Outlook

Rollins ROL will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rollins to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The announcement from Rollins is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.98% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Rollins's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.23 0.30 0.27 EPS Actual 0.22 0.23 0.29 0.27 Price Change % 1.0% 4.0% -7.000000000000001% -6.0%

Rollins Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rollins were trading at $55.4 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Rollins

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rollins.

The consensus rating for Rollins is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $62.0 implies a potential 11.91% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Veralto, Clean Harbors and Tetra Tech, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Veralto, with an average 1-year price target of $107.5, suggesting a potential 94.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clean Harbors, with an average 1-year price target of $262.67, suggesting a potential 374.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tetra Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 33.21% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Veralto, Clean Harbors and Tetra Tech, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rollins Outperform 9.91% $422.37M 7.84% Veralto Buy 6.90% $805M 10.37% Clean Harbors Buy 4.01% $410.07M 2.28% Tetra Tech Neutral 5.63% $214.18M 0.33%

Key Takeaway:

Rollins ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Rollins

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest control services, with operations primarily in the United States, as well as in North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, a market leader in the US, which boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on the US and Canadian markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rollins

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rollins's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.91% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rollins's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rollins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rollins's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

