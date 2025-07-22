Earnings Preview For Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management NLY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

Investors in Annaly Capital Management are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.92% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Annaly Capital Management's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.67 0.67 0.65 EPS Actual 0.72 0.72 0.66 0.68 Price Change % -1.0% 4.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management were trading at $19.96 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Annaly Capital Management visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.