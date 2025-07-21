July 21, 2025 3:01 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank MBWM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mercantile Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

The market awaits Mercantile Bank's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercantile Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.19 1.14 1.17 1.15
EPS Actual 1.21 1.22 1.22 1.17
Price Change % -0.0% 4.0% 4.0% 0.0%

Mercantile Bank Share Price Analysis

Shares of Mercantile Bank were trading at $48.58 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

