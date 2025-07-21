Cal-Maine Foods's Earnings Outlook

Cal-Maine Foods CALM will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Cal-Maine Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.29.
The market awaits Cal-Maine Foods's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings Track Record
The company's EPS beat by $2.45 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.49% increase in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Cal-Maine Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|7.93
|3.68
|2.33
|1.85
|EPS Actual
|10.38
|4.47
|3.06
|2.32
|Price Change %
|2.0%
|1.0%
|-2.0%
|3.0%
Tracking Cal-Maine Foods's Stock Performance
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were trading at $105.94 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
