Cal-Maine Foods's Earnings Outlook

Cal-Maine Foods CALM will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cal-Maine Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.29.

The market awaits Cal-Maine Foods's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $2.45 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.49% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cal-Maine Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 7.93 3.68 2.33 1.85 EPS Actual 10.38 4.47 3.06 2.32 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Tracking Cal-Maine Foods's Stock Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were trading at $105.94 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

