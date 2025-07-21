A Glimpse of Equifax's Earnings Potential

Equifax EFX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Equifax to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92.

The market awaits Equifax's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 1.73% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Equifax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.40 2.10 1.83 1.73 EPS Actual 1.53 2.12 1.85 1.82 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Equifax's Stock

Shares of Equifax were trading at $263.09 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Equifax

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Equifax.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Equifax, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $294.77, suggesting a potential 12.04% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verisk Analytics, Leidos Holdings and TransUnion, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Verisk Analytics, with an average 1-year price target of $327.5, suggesting a potential 24.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Leidos Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $179.2, suggesting a potential 31.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for TransUnion, with an average 1-year price target of $106.2, suggesting a potential 59.63% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Verisk Analytics, Leidos Holdings and TransUnion, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Equifax Outperform 3.79% $785.30M 2.72% Verisk Analytics Neutral 6.96% $522.20M 208.25% Leidos Holdings Buy 6.79% $757M 8.37% TransUnion Outperform 7.30% $650.10M 3.44%

Key Takeaway:

Equifax ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Equifax is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Equifax: A Closer Look

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into Equifax's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equifax's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Equifax's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equifax's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, Equifax adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Equifax visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.