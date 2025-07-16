Simmons First Ntl Earnings Preview

Simmons First Ntl SFNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Simmons First Ntl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The market awaits Simmons First Ntl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.98% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Simmons First Ntl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.36 0.33 0.31 EPS Actual 0.26 0.39 0.37 0.33 Price Change % -4.0% -2.0% -0.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Simmons First Ntl's Stock

Shares of Simmons First Ntl were trading at $19.44 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Simmons First Ntl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.