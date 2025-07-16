A Preview Of Bank OZK's Earnings

Bank OZK OZK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bank OZK to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52.

The announcement from Bank OZK is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 5.82% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bank OZK's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.44 1.54 1.52 EPS Actual 1.47 1.56 1.55 1.52 Price Change % 6.0% 10.0% -4.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK were trading at $50.71 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.