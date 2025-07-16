Earnings Outlook For Wipro

Wipro WIT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Wipro will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Wipro bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wipro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 Price Change % -1.0% 4.0% 5.0% -12.0%

Performance of Wipro Shares

Shares of Wipro were trading at $2.9 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.