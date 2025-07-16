Insights into Fifth Third Bancorp's Upcoming Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

Investors in Fifth Third Bancorp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Fifth Third Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.88 0.83 0.85 EPS Actual 0.73 0.90 0.85 0.86 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Performance of Fifth Third Bancorp Shares

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp were trading at $42.77 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.