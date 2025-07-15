Earnings Outlook For Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares CBSH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Commerce Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

The market awaits Commerce Bancshares's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Commerce Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.94 0.95 0.86 EPS Actual 0.98 1.01 1.02 1.02 Price Change % -0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -0.0%

Performance of Commerce Bancshares Shares

Shares of Commerce Bancshares were trading at $66.11 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

