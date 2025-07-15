July 15, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Home BancShares's Quarterly Earnings

by Benzinga Insights
Home BancShares HOMB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Home BancShares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Anticipation surrounds Home BancShares's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.85% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Home BancShares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.52 0.53 0.49
EPS Actual 0.56 0.50 0.50 0.52
Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -2.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Home BancShares were trading at $29.51 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
