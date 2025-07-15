A Peek at First Horizon's Future Earnings

First Horizon FHN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that First Horizon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

The announcement from First Horizon is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Horizon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.39 0.38 0.37 EPS Actual 0.42 0.43 0.42 0.36 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Tracking First Horizon's Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon were trading at $21.97 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

