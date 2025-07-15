Bank of America's Earnings: A Preview

Bank of America BAC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bank of America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

The market awaits Bank of America's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.77 0.77 0.80 EPS Actual 0.90 0.82 0.81 0.83 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% 2.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Bank of America's Stock

Shares of Bank of America were trading at $47.07 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

