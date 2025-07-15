Kinder Morgan Earnings Preview

Kinder Morgan KMI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kinder Morgan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

The announcement from Kinder Morgan is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 0.56% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kinder Morgan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.27 0.26 EPS Actual 0.34 0.32 0.25 0.25 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -0.0% 3.0%

Performance of Kinder Morgan Shares

Shares of Kinder Morgan were trading at $28.32 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Kinder Morgan

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kinder Morgan.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Kinder Morgan, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $28.5, suggesting a potential 0.64% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energy Transfer, Enterprise Prods Partners and Cheniere Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential 21.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Enterprise Prods Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 27.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cheniere Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $262.5, suggesting a potential 826.91% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Energy Transfer, Enterprise Prods Partners and Cheniere Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kinder Morgan Neutral 10.39% $2.15B 2.33% Energy Transfer Outperform -2.82% $4.08B 3.56% Enterprise Prods Partners Outperform 4.45% $1.73B 4.79% Cheniere Energy Buy 28.00% $1.09B 6.26%

Key Takeaway:

Kinder Morgan ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know Kinder Morgan Better

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in the US, with an interest in or an operator on more than 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kinder Morgan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.39% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.07.

To track all earnings releases for Kinder Morgan visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.