A Look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's Upcoming Earnings Report

Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Telefonaktiebolaget L M will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.61% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.21 0.09 0.05
EPS Actual 0.12 0.13 0.11 0.01
Price Change % -2.0% -14.000000000000002% -1.0% 5.0%

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Share Price Analysis

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget L M were trading at $8.04 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Overview
