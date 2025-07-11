A Look at Equity Bancshares's Upcoming Earnings Report

Equity Bancshares EQBK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.
The market awaits Equity Bancshares's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.25% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Equity Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.92
|0.99
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|1.04
|1.31
|0.99
|Price Change %
|1.0%
|2.0%
|2.0%
|1.0%
Performance of Equity Bancshares Shares
Shares of Equity Bancshares were trading at $43.41 as of July 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
