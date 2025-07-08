July 8, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

What's Next: Target Hospitality's Earnings Preview

Target Hospitality TH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Target Hospitality will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Target Hospitality's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Target Hospitality's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.02 0.07 0.12 0.17
EPS Actual -0.07 0.12 0.20 0.18
Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Target Hospitality's Stock

Shares of Target Hospitality were trading at $7.6 as of July 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Target Hospitality visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TH Logo
THTarget Hospitality Corp
$7.701.38%

Overview
