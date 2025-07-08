A Look at Theratechnologies's Upcoming Earnings Report

Theratechnologies THTX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Theratechnologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

The announcement from Theratechnologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 6.34% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Theratechnologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0 0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual 0 -0.16 0.06 0.02 Price Change % -6.0% 1.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Theratechnologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Theratechnologies were trading at $3.17 as of July 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 110.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

