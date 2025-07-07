Exploring Aehr Test Systems's Earnings Expectations

Aehr Test Systems AEHR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Aehr Test Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in Aehr Test Systems are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 29.2% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Aehr Test Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.10 EPS Actual 0.07 0.02 0.07 0.84 Price Change % 28.999999999999996% -27.0% 20.0% 22.0%

Market Performance of Aehr Test Systems's Stock

Shares of Aehr Test Systems were trading at $15.6 as of July 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

