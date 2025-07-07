Earnings Preview: Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment SAR will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Saratoga Investment to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

Investors in Saratoga Investment are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.94% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Saratoga Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.84 0.94 0.93 EPS Actual 0.56 0.90 1.33 1.05 Price Change % -8.0% 1.0% 5.0% 3.0%

Saratoga Investment Share Price Analysis

Shares of Saratoga Investment were trading at $25.36 as of July 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Saratoga Investment visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.