A Look Ahead: UniFirst's Earnings Forecast

UniFirst UNF is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that UniFirst will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07.

The announcement from UniFirst is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Analyst Observations about UniFirst

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on UniFirst.

Analysts have provided UniFirst with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $181.67, suggesting a potential 3.48% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Driven Brands Hldgs, ACV Auctions and VSE, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Driven Brands Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 88.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ACV Auctions, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 88.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for VSE, with an average 1-year price target of $142.5, suggesting a potential 24.29% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Driven Brands Hldgs, ACV Auctions and VSE are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UniFirst Neutral 1.95% $208.07M 1.14% Driven Brands Hldgs Buy 7.09% $297.82M 0.88% ACV Auctions Buy 25.40% $99.32M -3.37% VSE Buy 57.68% $26.82M -0.91%

Key Takeaway:

UniFirst ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. UniFirst is at the top for Return on Equity.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp provides workplace uniforms, protective clothing, and other workplace products and services to businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment that accounts for the majority of the company engages in sales rents and sells clothing and non-garment items, and offers a cleaning service that delivers clean uniforms when it picks up dirty or contaminated ones. Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items. Specialty garments rental and cleaning segment provides specialty garments, non-garments, and cleaning services for nuclear and classroom applications. The First Aid segment provides safety supplies and pill packaging. The Corporate segment consists of various associated costs.

UniFirst: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: UniFirst's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: UniFirst's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UniFirst's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): UniFirst's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: UniFirst's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

