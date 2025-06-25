HIVE Digital Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

HIVE Digital Technologies HIVE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Anticipation surrounds HIVE Digital Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.1% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at HIVE Digital Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.09 -0.01 -0.14 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.06 0.03 -0.02 Price Change % 1.0% -8.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Performance of HIVE Digital Technologies Shares

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies were trading at $1.85 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

