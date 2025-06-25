Earnings Preview: Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Investors in Enerpac Tool Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 8.39% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.41 0.53 0.47 EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.50 0.47 Price Change % 8.0% -2.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group were trading at $43.36 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

