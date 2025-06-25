June 25, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

A Look Ahead: Walgreens Boots Alliance's Earnings Forecast

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Investors in Walgreens Boots Alliance are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.79% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.37 0.36 0.71
EPS Actual 0.63 0.51 0.39 0.63
Price Change % 2.0% 28.000000000000004% 6.0% -1.0%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Share Price Analysis

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance were trading at $11.35 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
