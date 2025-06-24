A Preview Of Steelcase's Earnings

Steelcase SCS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Steelcase will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The market awaits Steelcase's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Steelcase's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.22 0.37 0.10 EPS Actual 0.26 0.30 0.39 0.16 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -1.0% -6.0% 9.0%

Tracking Steelcase's Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase were trading at $10.52 as of June 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

