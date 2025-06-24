Winnebago Industries Earnings Preview

Winnebago Industries WGO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59.

The market awaits Winnebago Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.20 0.89 1.32 EPS Actual 0.19 -0.03 0.28 1.13 Price Change % -8.0% -4.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Winnebago Industries Shares

Shares of Winnebago Industries were trading at $31.34 as of June 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Winnebago Industries

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Winnebago Industries.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Winnebago Industries, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $45.0, suggesting a potential 43.59% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Thor Industries and Lucid Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Thor Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $74.71, suggesting a potential 138.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lucid Group, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 90.43% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Thor Industries and Lucid Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Winnebago Industries Buy -11.85% $83.10M -0.03% Thor Industries Neutral 3.35% $443.12M 3.31% Lucid Group Neutral 36.07% $-228.51M -20.72%

Key Takeaway:

Winnebago Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was nearly $3 billion in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 83% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 38,796 in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021. It also is developing electric and autonomous technology.

Financial Insights: Winnebago Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Winnebago Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.85% in revenue growth as of 28 February, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Winnebago Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Winnebago Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

