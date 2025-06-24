June 24, 2025 3:01 PM 1 min read

What's Next: Novagold Resources's Earnings Preview

Novagold Resources NG will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Novagold Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Novagold Resources bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 2.01% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Novagold Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.03 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.04 -0.03 -0.04
Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% -13.0% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Novagold Resources's Stock

Shares of Novagold Resources were trading at $4.08 as of June 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Novagold Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NG Logo
NGNovagold Resources Inc
$3.91-4.17%

Overview
