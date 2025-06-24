Daktronics's Earnings: A Preview

Daktronics DAKT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Daktronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in Daktronics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.72% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Daktronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.20 0.28 0.15 EPS Actual 0.01 0.27 0.36 0.27 Price Change % 5.0% 2.0% -5.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Daktronics were trading at $14.87 as of June 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

