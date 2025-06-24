What to Expect from MillerKnoll's Earnings

MillerKnoll MLKN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MillerKnoll to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

MillerKnoll bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 10.69% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at MillerKnoll's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.53 0.40 0.53 EPS Actual 0.44 0.55 0.36 0.67 Price Change % 11.0% -5.0% -14.000000000000002% 1.0%

Tracking MillerKnoll's Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll were trading at $17.315 as of June 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.