Preview: Worthington Enterprises's Earnings

Worthington Enterprises WOR will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Worthington Enterprises to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

The announcement from Worthington Enterprises is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 23.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Worthington Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.52 0.74 0.94 EPS Actual 0.91 0.60 0.50 0.74 Price Change % 24.0% 10.0% -6.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises were trading at $58.38 as of June 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Worthington Enterprises

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Worthington Enterprises.

The consensus rating for Worthington Enterprises is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $56.25, there's a potential 3.65% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kadant, Symbotic and Albany International, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kadant, with an average 1-year price target of $361.25, suggesting a potential 518.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Symbotic, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 67.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Albany International, with an average 1-year price target of $74.25, suggesting a potential 27.18% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Kadant, Symbotic and Albany International, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Worthington Enterprises Buy -3.86% $89.25M 4.29% Kadant Outperform -3.92% $110.33M 2.79% Symbotic Buy 39.74% $107.83M -1.95% Albany International Underperform -7.84% $96.49M 1.88%

Key Takeaway:

Worthington Enterprises ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Inc is a designer and manufacturer of products sold to consumers, through retail channels, in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations market categories as well as a wide array of specialized building products that serve customers in the residential and non-residential construction markets, including ceiling suspension systems and light gauge metal framing products, as well as wholly-owned and consolidated operations that produce pressurized containment solutions for heating, cooking and cooling applications, among others. It operates under two reportable operating segments: Consumer Products and Building Products. It derives majority of the revenue from Building Products segment.

Financial Insights: Worthington Enterprises

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Worthington Enterprises's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Worthington Enterprises's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

