Exploring BlackBerry's Earnings Expectations

BlackBerry BB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BlackBerry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

The announcement from BlackBerry is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 7.37% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BlackBerry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0 -0.01 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 0 -0.03 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 24.0% -1.0% 11.0%

BlackBerry Share Price Analysis

Shares of BlackBerry were trading at $4.23 as of June 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on BlackBerry

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BlackBerry.

BlackBerry has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $4.5, the consensus suggests a potential 6.38% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Progress Software, Tenable Holdings and JFrog, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Progress Software, with an average 1-year price target of $76.0, suggesting a potential 1696.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tenable Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $38.12, suggesting a potential 801.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for JFrog, with an average 1-year price target of $41.25, suggesting a potential 875.18% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Progress Software, Tenable Holdings and JFrog, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BlackBerry Neutral -6.01% $105.90M -0.97% Progress Software Buy 28.88% $191.78M 2.51% Tenable Holdings Neutral 10.73% $186.68M -5.86% JFrog Outperform 22.03% $92.23M -2.35%

Key Takeaway:

BlackBerry ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values in both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, BlackBerry's performance lags behind its competitors in terms of financial metrics.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communications for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and other secure communications software to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government and financial institutions. BlackBerry also has a sizable embedded software business primarily serving the automotive market, with some exposure to the industrial market.

BlackBerry: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: BlackBerry's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackBerry's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackBerry's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BlackBerry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for BlackBerry visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.