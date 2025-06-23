Earnings Preview For Carnival

Carnival CCL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Carnival to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Anticipation surrounds Carnival's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Carnival's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.08 1.16 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.13 0.14 1.27 0.11 Price Change % -1.0% 6.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Carnival's Stock

Shares of Carnival were trading at $23.77 as of June 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Carnival

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Carnival.

Analysts have provided Carnival with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $27.22, suggesting a potential 14.51% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Expedia Group, Hyatt Hotels and MakeMyTrip, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Expedia Group, with an average 1-year price target of $174.64, suggesting a potential 634.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hyatt Hotels, with an average 1-year price target of $131.09, suggesting a potential 451.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MakeMyTrip, with an average 1-year price target of $125.0, suggesting a potential 425.87% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Expedia Group, Hyatt Hotels and MakeMyTrip are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Carnival Buy 7.45% $2.04B -0.85% Expedia Group Neutral 3.43% $2.63B -15.21% Hyatt Hotels Neutral 0.23% $332M 0.57% MakeMyTrip Buy 20.98% $183.35M 2.44%

Key Takeaway:

Carnival ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Carnival Better

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2024. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Carnival: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Carnival's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carnival's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carnival's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carnival's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Carnival's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

