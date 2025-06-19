Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• 111 YI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Addex Therapeutics ADXN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cheetah Mobile CMCM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.